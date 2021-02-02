Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

