Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.