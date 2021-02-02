RHS Financial LLC Sells 641 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $167.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,802 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70.

