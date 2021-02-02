RHS Financial LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 714,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,766,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 7,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,777. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

