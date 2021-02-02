RHS Financial LLC Purchases 5,333 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,754,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 639,888 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 724,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares during the period.

PGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 111,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

