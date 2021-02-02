RHS Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,583 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

