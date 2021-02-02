RHS Financial LLC Grows Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,658,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,445,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 129,943 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,403,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,199,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. 94,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

