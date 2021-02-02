Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,468. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,279,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 388,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

