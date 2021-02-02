Reviewing LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT)

Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Heart Tronics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Heart Tronics and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 3 4 0 2.57

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $66.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Heart Tronics has a beta of 1024.78, meaning that its share price is 102,378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Tronics and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A LivaNova -21.88% 5.55% 3.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heart Tronics and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LivaNova $1.08 billion 2.89 -$155.18 million $3.08 20.92

Heart Tronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Summary

LivaNova beats Heart Tronics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Tronics

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC has a research collaboration with Verily to gain insights into Vagus nerve stimulation impact on difficult-to-treat depression. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.