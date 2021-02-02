Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

