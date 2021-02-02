Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 619 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

NYSE:BRX opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

