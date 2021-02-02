Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,123 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 177,781 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPX stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

