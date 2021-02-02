Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,734 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,156,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

