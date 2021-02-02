Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $9,188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $841,000.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,714.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,453.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,867 shares of company stock worth $4,321,492 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

