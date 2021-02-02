Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

