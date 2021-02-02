Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 299.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.