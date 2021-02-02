Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 913.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX stock opened at $189.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

