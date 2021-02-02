Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $98,186,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 87,266 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 238,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 61,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

J stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

