Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,284,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 1,778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS:RMGGF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,539. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

