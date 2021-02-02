Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 351,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

