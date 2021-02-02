Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Monro, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

MNRO opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Monro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 293,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

