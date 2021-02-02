Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Popular, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Popular in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $58.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 114.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 238.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Popular by 56.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.