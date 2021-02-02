Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $108.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

