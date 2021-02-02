Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.10.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.48. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$22.96.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

