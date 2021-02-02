Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Liminal BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

LMNL opened at $4.59 on Monday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

