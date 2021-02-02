Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DZS Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DZS in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $352.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in DZS by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

