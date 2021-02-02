Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

