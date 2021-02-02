ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

ReNeuron Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.46. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -23.52. ReNeuron Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

