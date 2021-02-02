Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

RNLSY stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Renault has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

