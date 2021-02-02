Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $104.65 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

