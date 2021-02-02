Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Up 5.8%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.04. 662,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 830,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $358.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Regis by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Regis by 119.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Regis in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Regis by 185.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 593,572 shares in the last quarter.
About Regis (NYSE:RGS)
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
