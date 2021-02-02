Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Up 5.8%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.04. 662,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 830,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $358.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Regis by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Regis by 119.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Regis in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Regis by 185.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 593,572 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

