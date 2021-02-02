Reef (REEF) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Reef has a market cap of $71.54 million and $98.84 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00824289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.01 or 0.04632251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

