Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

2/2/2021 – Abbott Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for fourth quarter 2020. The company has been seeing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses. At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported strong double-digit growth on robust sales of Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. In 2020, the company received U.S. approval of Freestyle Libre 2 and CE Mark for Libre 3 and Libre Sense Glucose Sport. Overall, in the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry. Yet, the company’s performance was disappointing particularly in Pediatric Nutrition, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation.”

1/28/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $113.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $128.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Abbott Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $137.00.

12/15/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $819,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,909 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $497,498,000 after acquiring an additional 347,494 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

