Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,645. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

