RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RealPage stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.14. 14,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

