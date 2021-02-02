RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and $300,649.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00862637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050076 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.05 or 0.04497767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019939 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

