Raymond James Weighs in on Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

PIF opened at C$20.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$320.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.59 and a 1-year high of C$23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.72.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.02 million.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

