Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $129.00.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

RJF stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

