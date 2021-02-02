Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

