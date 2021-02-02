Raymond James Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $175.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $139.72 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

