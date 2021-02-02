Raymond James Boosts Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $13.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OSBC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

