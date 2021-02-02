Ravencoin One Day Volume Hits $60.65 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $199.81 million and approximately $60.65 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00149670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00859465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006403 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,042,680,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

