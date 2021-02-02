Rapidz Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $6,043.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

