Rapid7 (RPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

