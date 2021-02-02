Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 75.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $203,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

RPD traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.