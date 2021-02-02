Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.25. 221,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 433,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.
About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.
