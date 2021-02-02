Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.25. 221,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 433,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 516.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

