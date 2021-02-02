Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.62 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 700.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.