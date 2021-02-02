Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.87.
NYSE:RRC opened at $9.62 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.
