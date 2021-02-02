RAMP Reaches One Day Volume of $2.17 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $50.57 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00144183 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00259784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037805 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,910,639 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

