Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Rambus stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Rambus has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $42,245.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Rambus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

