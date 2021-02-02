Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

